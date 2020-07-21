Bhang (OTCQX:BHNGF -2.8% ) has amended licensing agreement with Indiva Limited (OTCQX:NDVAF +1.0% ), whereby Bhang will receive a net royalty on the sale of its THC-infused chocolate products manufactured and sold by Indiva through its exclusive rights for distribution in Canada.

The change comes in exchange to the termination of joint venture between the parties, dated April 19, 2018.

Under the amended terms, Indiva also holds non-exclusive right to export those cannabis-infused chocolate products internationally.

"In the six months since Bhang launched in Canada, our partnership with Indiva has established Bhang as one of Canada's top edible brands," said Bhang's president and CEO Jamie L. Pearson.