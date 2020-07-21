Big rally in energy keeps S&P in green as techs lag

The broader market remains higher as energy and financial stocks make up for weakness in megacap stocks.

The S&P is up 0.6% , the Dow is up 1.1% and the Nasdaq is down 0.3% .

Energy is the outside winner with the SPDR Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) soaring 6.6% on enthusiasm about an EU stimulus deal. U.S. crude futures are 2.25% higher , and hit 4-month highs earlier. Techs are the one sector in the red, down 0.5% .

The 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are in the energy sector.

The Nasdaq 100 is giving back some of yesterday's gains after hitting a momentum level not seen since March 2000. Google search trends for "tech stocks" are at their highest level since tracking in 2004.

Amazon is among the laggards, along with eBay, which reversed course following early enthusiasm that it agreed a deal to sell its classifieds business.