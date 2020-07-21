Tapestry (TPR +4.8% ) trades higher despite the surprise resignation of CEO Jide Zeitlin.

The company stated that Zeitlin's departure didn't have anything to do with any matter related to business operations, but CNBC is reporting a probe into his personal behavior has been opened.

Sources says an outside law firm is looking into allegations Zeitlin posed as a photographer under an alias to attempt to start romantic relationship with a woman more than ten years ago.

Beyond the CEO drama, investors have latched on to the company's guidance update, which included gross margin improving from a year ago despite the pandemic pressures.