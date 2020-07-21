EOS Imaging (OTC:EOSGF) reports 1H revenue growth of 84% to €11M. Recurring revenues up 19% Y/Y to €6.2M, driven by an increasing install base and high subscription rate of customers purchasing service agreements. Equipment sales was €4.8M, of which €5.7M was from the sales of 12 units and -€0.9M from provisions on aged receivables.

Order book of €13.7M at June 30, 2020 vs. €14.4M at December 31, 2019.

The company's global sales pipeline continued to grow and mature in 1H2020 with benefits expected in quarters to come.

Press Release