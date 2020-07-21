Nielsen (NLSN +1.7% ) has announced its sweeping overhaul of digital measurement, calling it a "reimagining" of its offerings to be able to adapt to changes in media.

The moves are part of a response to incremental changes to privacy regulations, including the loss of support for third-party cookies, and tightening rules in California over consumer privacy.

"The digital ecosystem is in a state of flux with evolving restrictions on consumer consent and decreasing reliance on cookies," Nielsen says. "Under these conditions, digital companies are implementing new privacy safeguards that are requiring workflow redesigns and different approaches to coordination with data partners."

Its ownership of the tech stack, back-end infrastructure and data sources will allow for swift movement on new products, features sets and insights, the company says.

Changes will be rolled out in phases starting in early 2021, to ensure continuity of data measurement.