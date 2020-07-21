ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS +6.9% ) rose in today's trading session as the bank reports Q2 EPS of $0.75, higher 14% Y/Y, ahead of consensus by 5 cents.

Provision for loan losses stood at $10.3M compared to $4.9M in year ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $83.2M vs. $70.1M in year ago quarter; net interest margin of 3.32% vs 3.44%.

Non-interest income rose $1.2M to $7M from year ago period.

Q2 average total deposits increased Y/Y by $1.69B to $8.87B.

During the quarter, the bank originated 4,800 Paycheck Protection Program loans for $1.05B, with 68% less than $150K in size.

Asset quality improved as indicated by improving nonperforming loans to total loans ratio to 0.26% from 0.46% in year ago quarter.

Q2 total assets stood at $11.01B compared to $8.7B in year ago period; total loans increased 19.3% Y/Y to $8.32B.

