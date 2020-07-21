Artemis Resources is selling its 80% interest in Mt Clement gold project, in Australia, to joint venture partner Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF +5.8% ), in a bid to divest its non-core assets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Artemis will be paid A$0.34M in cash and will retain a 1% net smelter royalty over the project area.

The Mt Clement project is 30 km from Northern Star’s Paulsens gold mine, and is estimated to host a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 64,400 oz of gold and 618,500 oz of silver.