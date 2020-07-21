Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-48.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $325M (-24.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GGG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.