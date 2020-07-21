McDonald's (MCD +1.4% ) says 700 restaurants in the U.K. and Ireland will open back up for dine-in service again tomorrow in regions where business restrictions have been eased due to COVID-19 cases trending in the right direction.

Diners will only have the option for table service in order to reduce interaction with other customers and delivery couriers.

McDonald's reopened 15 locations in the U.K. for delivery back in in May as reopening was starting.

In the U.S., the latest developments aren't as rosy for the fast-food chain as employees in some cities (Detroit, St. Louis) have been protesting today in front of stores for higher wages.

Despite its ability to provide drive-thru and delivery, shares have seen pressure and are down nearly 10% in the past 6 months.