Defense company stocks trade higher after Lockheed Martin (LMT +2.6% ) topped Q2 earnings and revenue expectations while also raising guidance for 2020, as it continues to thrive during the coronavirus crisis: BA +2.6% , RTX +2.3% , NOC +2% , GD +2% .

Despite production problems caused by the pandemic, Lockheed's Q2 sales jumped 12% Y/Y to $16.2B, building a record backlog of more than $150B in orders.

Defense stocks had severely underperformed the S&P 500 since June, but their steady income payments now look desirable in an environment of ultra-low interest rates and a global economic slowdown, says Jon Sindreu for WSJ's Heard On The Street, adding that U.S. military spending historically has been unrelated to recessions and whichever party is in the White House.

The troubled F-35 program may have been a fiasco for taxpayers, but that never fully translates to the margins of a military contractor, Sindreu says, noting the successful production ramp-up of the fighter played a big role in Lockheed's strong Q2 results.

"With a backlog that amounts to more than two years of business, higher net margins than its competitors and a cheaper valuation, there seem to be few economically minded reasons not to put Lockheed in an investment portfolio," Sindreu writes.