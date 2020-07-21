Looking ahead to Verizon's (VZ +0.3% ) second-quarter earnings, KeyBanc is reiterating its Sector Weight rating (reflecting a very Neutral approach from the Street).

Risk/reward is "slightly negative" going into the report, KeyBanc says, with risk to its postpaid subscriber additions and to ARPU - and ARPU issues may linger as the company may not be able to move customers to higher tiers.

Meanwhile, a catalyst in the company's 5G home broadband may be over a 12-18 month horizon.

It thinks the stock is fairly valued at $53; shares are currently at $56.02.