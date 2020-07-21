Devon Energy (DVN +11.3% ), Diamondback Energy (FANG +9.6% ) and Parsley Energy (PE +8.1% ) are all upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Simmons, which says Q2 will mark the trough for E&P operations.

"We're not out of the woods from a recovery standpoint with COVID’s resurgence impacting demand... but with [Q2] in the rearview mirror and E&Ps expected to generate substantial free cash flow, the second half should prove a good set-up for E&P to get back some of the recent weakness," Simmons' Mark Lear writes.

The analyst notes Devon trades well below other producers despite its strong balance sheet and key holdings in the Permian Basin; he believes the stock can rise to $15.

Diamondback is one of the lowest-cost operators and can generate free cash flow with oil in the low $40s, Lear says, setting a $58 price target.

Parsley also can make money at lower oil prices, and can maintain or grow its dividend, Lear says, seeing a price target of $17 for the stock.

All three stocks are up big in today's trade as energy names in general post broad gains.