Nielsen data on at-home food purchases continues to show strong consumer demand with sales up 8.7% for the four-week tracking period ending July 11 and 11.5% higher for the 12-week period ending on the same date.

For the four-week period, companies that posted strong sales growth included General Mills (NYSE:GIS) +12.3% Y/Y, ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) +13.0%, Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) +11.3%, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) +29.1%, Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) +14.4% and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +19.3%. Of note, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) saw 9.8% sales growth over four weeks, but was one of the few companies to see a double-digit bounce during the first week of July.

The Nielsen data tracks sales across the xAOC+C categories (food/grocery outlets, drugstores, mass merchandisers, Walmart, club stores, dollar stores, military commissaries).