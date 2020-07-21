Russia's Gazprom Neft (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it signed an agreement with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to form a joint venture to develop a large-scale hydrocarbon cluster on the Gydan Peninsula in Siberia.

The JV will study a large, promising cluster in the northeastern part of the peninsula containing at least 135M metric tons of oil equivalent hydrocarbon resources.

Following completion, expected this year following receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, the partners will hold 50-50 stakes in the JV.

Gazprom and Shell also are partners in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which appears poised for completion after Denmark regulators recently approved a petition that gave the project a technical workaround to U.S. sanctions.