Relief bill update: McConnell doesn't see anything coming next week

The administration is hoping to get the next Covid-related stimulus package passed through Congress by the end of next week, but Senate Majority Leader McConnell tells Politico he doesn't expect anything ready for the president's signature in the next two weeks.

Other items of note: Senator Marco Rubio tells reporters the bill being worked on by Senate Republicans will have new money for the PPP loans, and will extend the program by at least six months. The payroll tax cut being sought by the president, "continues to be a bone of contention."

Senator Romney says he expects the bill will reduce the current $600 per week bonus being included in unemployment benefits.

Shortly after this report, stocks started to see some weakness, which accelerated towards the close. The Nasdaq is at its lows off the session, while the S&P, up throughout the day, is fighting to stay above the flatline.