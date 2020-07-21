Piper Sandler's Q2 preview of infrastructure and communications software is bullish on RingCentral (RNG +3.2% ) - but who isn't? - and J2 Global (JCOM +0.2% ).

The firm's expecting upside vs. consensus when RingCentral reports in a couple of weeks; expectations are for EPS of $0.20, slightly lower year-over-year, on revenues of 263.6M (up 22.5% from last year). Piper has reiterated its Overweight rating.

Wall Street analysts on the whole are Very Bullish, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

RingCentral announced today it was expanding its strategic partnership with Atos, making it the exclusive unified communications-as-a-service offering for a 40M-user installed base.

Meanwhile, it's also Overweight on J2, expecting the company to top consensus (though it recently lowered its own bar) and expects we might see full-year guidance come back.

An $81 price target on J2 implies 43% upside. Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors, while it has a Quant Rating of Bearish.