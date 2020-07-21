Chevron's (CVX +6.7% ) $5B all-stock acquisition of Noble Energy (NBL +7.4% ) should mark the end of this year's energy sector deal drought, setting a price benchmark that likely will trigger more buys, M&A bankers and analysts say.

"Sometimes you need the one significant deal to reset the comps and manage price expectations," Enervus M&A analyst Andrew Dittmar tells Reuters. "The debt maturity wall that has been out there for some time is getting closer and closer."

Bankers and analysts say consolidation is needed to save many smaller players and that more deals will be paid for in stock alone.

RBC's Scott Hanold expects at least one of the Permian Basin's big independent drillers to be sold, listing Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +5.6% ), Diamondback Energy (FANG +9% ), Parsley Energy (PE +7.6% ) and Callon Petroleum (CPE +8.9% ) as possibilities.