Procter & Gamble (PG +0.1% ) sales were up 7.6% Y/Y for the 4-week period ended July 11 vs. +7.7% for the last 12 weeks (per Nielsen data), while Clorox (CLX -0.4% ) saw marks of +12.4% over four weeks and +17.6% over 12 weeks.

While showing a slight deceleration in the pace of sales growth, the readthrough for both companies is strong for the current quarter. Both companies continue to grab HPC market share, with P&G seeing strong sales in dish soap and paper towels, while Clorox leaned on charcoal, bleach and cleaning wipes (+53% Y/Y) again.

While PG and CLX were nabbing sales, four-week sales declines were recorded for Coty (COTY +3.0% ), Edgewell Personal Care (EPC +0.6% ) and Kimberly-Clark (KMB +0.7% ).

Procter & Gamble and Clorox also look strong in comparison to peers on a profitability comparison.