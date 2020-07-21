Roku's (ROKU +2.3% ) latest annual Cord Cutting study - coming in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic - says nearly half of U.S. television households are watching more free, ad-supported content than they were before, and that those dipping their toe into cutting the cord are getting more likely to do so.

About 32% of U.S. TV households don't have a traditional pay TV subscription, while another 32% of "cord shavers" cut back on their pay TV service. And 45% of those cord shavers indicated they were likely to fully cut their subscriptions in the next six months.

Meanwhile, about 1 in 5 recent cord cutters say they'll return to traditional pay TV only upon the return of live sports, while 31% say they're likely to subscribe to a live sports streaming service.

About 40% of recent cord cutters says that free trials helped convince them to end their traditional service. Roku users who cut the cord say they're saving about $75/month.

Though there was already momentum around cord-cutting, "we’re now seeing that the COVID-19 pandemic and the pause of live sports has caused consumers to rethink how they access home entertainment and what they are willing to pay,” says Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Anderson. “It’s clear that value matters more than ever and the abundance of free content, free trials to premium streaming services and the savings that consumers achieve are fueling the shift to streaming.”