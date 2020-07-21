Tesla's (TSLA -4.5% ) market cap has averaged $150B for a six-month period to trigger a second payout to Elon Musk of stock options, according to Reuters.

The development is hardly a surprise after Tesla skyrocketed past the $300B market cap mark a few weeks ago, making it a question of when not if on the payout unless there was a share price collapse.

Musk math: Each tranche gives Musk the option to buy 1.69M Tesla shares at $350.02 each. At Tesla’s current stock price, Musk would theoretically be able to sell the shares related to the tranche that vested in May and the current tranche for a combined profit of $4.2B ($2.1B for each).

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas tried to rain on the Tesla parade earlier today with a comparison of Tesla at $300B vs. Amazon and Apple at $300B.