Endeavour Silver (EXK +10.6% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $4.75 price target at B. Riley FBR, which recommends the stock "for investors looking for a silver equity vehicle that provides silver leverage, growth and low risk."

Endeavour boasts one of the best organic project pipelines in the industry, analyst Adam Graf says, and a track record of converting resources into reserves and extending the life of its existing mines.

The company offers "superior silver leverage" vs. its peer group, Graf says, noting it does not rely on base metal production and prices to maintain profitability.

Shares hit a 52-week high as silver prices rocket past $21/oz.

EXK's average Wall Street analyst rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.