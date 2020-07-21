BancorpSouth +5.7% after Q2 earnings beat

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) closed 6% higher as earnings tops estimates.

The company reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue of $102.1M, compared to $80.6M in Q22019 and $91.7M in Q12010.

Provision for credit losses of $20M, owing to deteriorating economic factors resulting from Covid-19

Net interest revenue was $170.6M, NIM of 3.3%, compared with 3.79% Q22019

Net income $58.8M or $0.57 EPS beats consensus.

Record mortgage production volume of $989M contributed to mortgage production and servicing revenue of $31.9M

Generated total deposit growth of $2.3B

Originated and funded approximately 14,500 loans totaling approximately $1.2B under the U.S. Small Business Association

