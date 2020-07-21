Salesforce (CRM -2.2% ) is shutting down two of its voice services to focus on the recently launched Anywhere app.

Einstein Voice Assistant was released nearly two years ago to make it easier for companies to access and input data into Salesforce. The Assistant could be taught to recognize a company's specific jargon and acronyms.

Voice Skills was a toolkit for building voice-powered corporate apps.

Salesforce is keeping the broader Einstein AI platform alive.

The voice assistant market has become increasingly competitive. Earlier this year, Microsoft shifted Cortona to an enterprise focus and Amazon offers Alexa for Business.

