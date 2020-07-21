Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating on Sirius XM (SIRI +1.3%), with a small bump for its price target.
It's updating its models, noting auto sales, churn, and conversion have been better than previously expected.
Chiefly, it's improving its outlook on self-pay net adds for the year, while it expects greater changes to EBITDA coming over the next two years.
Its new price target of $7.50 implies 27% upside.
Sentiment is bullish all around, with positive stances from Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.