Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating on Sirius XM (SIRI +1.3% ), with a small bump for its price target.

It's updating its models, noting auto sales, churn, and conversion have been better than previously expected.

Chiefly, it's improving its outlook on self-pay net adds for the year, while it expects greater changes to EBITDA coming over the next two years.

Its new price target of $7.50 implies 27% upside.

Sentiment is bullish all around, with positive stances from Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.