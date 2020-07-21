Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies fade quickly in mild cases- study

A just-published study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the IgG antibody responses in people with mild COVID-19 fade rather quickly, showing a half-life of 73 days (the time it takes for a 50% drop in titer), quicker than that observed in patients infected with SARS-CoV-1.

The authors counter that IgG antibodies are only part of the immunity equation with immune system B cells and T cells playing key roles in long-term immunity.

What is unknown is the risk of reinfection after exposure and antibody response, requiring caution with antibody-based "immunity passports," herd immunity and perhaps vaccine durability.

Vanderbilt's Dr. Buddy Creech says, “Infection with this coronavirus does not necessarily generate lifetime immunity, but antibodies are only part of the story."