Late selling trims broad-market gains; energy rises, techs slide

The broader market lost most of its gains in late trading following bearish news about the prospects for more fiscal stimulus, while techs remained sluggish throughout the day.

The S&P closed up 0.2% , the Dow finished up 0.6% and the Nasdaq ended down 0.8% .

Another sharp last-hour move arrived following a report that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn't expect a new stimulus bill to be ready for the president's signature in the next two weeks. Techs got weaker, ending down 1% .

Today's action underscores the market's vulnerability when tech isn't leading the way. With the megacap and momentum stocks involved, the indexes can weather disappointing stimulus or economic news (and even benefit from stay-at-home stock strength).

Energy was the big winner throughout the session and ended up 6%. The sector gained traction before the opening bell on anticipation the EU's newly-agreed €750B stimulus deal would spur global demand. Nine out of the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P were energy related, with Under Armour the one outlier.

September crude futures (CL1:COM) rose 2.4%, but couldn't hold above $42/bbl.

Also in commodities, silver futures soared again, jumping 7%.

Among weaker stocks, Tesla, Netflix and eBay closed in the red.