The Hibernia oil platform offshore Newfoundland and Labrador has been shut after a discharge of drilling and production fluids.

Hibernia's management company reported an excessive discharge of produced during drill well flowback operations, prompting a shutdown.

The project, which has peak production capacity of 220K bbl/day of oil, is owned by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Canada Hibernia Holding Corp.

Hibernia was shut down for a month last year after a release of oil and water from its drain system in August.