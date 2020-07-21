Shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are 6.40% higher in AH trading after sailing past consensus estimates on the strength of 43% growth in the premium robot business.

During Q2, iRobot posted 13% growth in the U.S. and 43% in Japan, which more than offset a 14% decline in EMEA.

"Our return to operating profitability reflected the combination of higher revenue, notable improvement in our gross margin and disciplined expense management," says CEO Colin Angle.

The company says its community of connected customers grew 13% sequentially from the end of March to ~6.9M at the end of Q2.

After originally guiding for an expected decline in annual revenue, iRobot now anticipates 2020 revenue will be relatively unchanged to slightly higher than 2019.

