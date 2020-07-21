Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has slipped 10% after a Q2 report where revenue topped expectations but user metrics disappointed.

Revenues rose 17% overall to $454M, clearing expectations for $444.5M.

Daily active users also rose 17%, to 238M, but that was slightly worse than expectations.

DAUs were up both sequentially and year-over-year in North America, Europe, and Rest of world, and those gains were also spread over iOS and Android platforms.

The company pointed to increased engagement, with Snapchatters on average opening Snapchat more than 30 days a day this quarter. Meanwhile, the average number of Snapchatters watching Shows rose by 45% Y/Y, and those over age 35 engaging with Discover content was up 40%.

Net loss widened to $326M from a year-ago loss of $255M, and EBITDA worsened to -$96M from -$79M.

But operating cash flow improved by $29M to -$67M, and free cash flow improved by $21M to -$82M.

It's not offering Q3 guidance amid "rapidly shifting macro conditions" and the global pandemic.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release