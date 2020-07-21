Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q2 results:

Total revenue: $852.1M (-22.5%); Systems: $460.8M (-20.3%); Services: $130.3M (-26.2%).

Net income: $68.0M (-78.6%); non-GAAP net income: $132.3M (-65.9%); EPS: $0.57 (-78.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.11 (-65.9%).

Da Vinci shipments: 178 (-34.8%).

Key future event: Q4 launch of "Extended Use Program" which it will introduce select Xi/X instruments with 12 - 18 uses compared to 10 today. Prices of certain instruments used in lower acuity procedures will be reduced, lowering revenue per procedure but lowering customer cost.

Shares up 2% after hours.

