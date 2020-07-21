Fluor (NYSE:FLR) says it was awarded a front-end engineering and design contract for California Resources' (OTCPK:CRPB) Cal Capture carbon capture and sequestration project at the Elk Hills Power Plant in Tupman, Calif.; financial terms are not disclosed.

Fluor says its scope of work is as the licensor providing engineering services for the plant's licensed process unit and required utility systems using its Econamine FG Plus carbon capture technology.

The FEED is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy through collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute.