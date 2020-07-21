The pandemic hit semi bellwether Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ:TXN) Q2 results with revenue down 12% Y/Y, driven primarily by weakness in the automotive market.

But the company still beat top and bottom line estimates for the quarter, which ended on June 30.

Analog revenue fell 4% Y/Y to $2.4B (consensus: $2.95B). Embedded Processing sales slid 31% to $546M (consensus: $578.3M).

Analog and Embedded Processing revenue grew on the quarter, ex-automotive.

Cash flow from operations (NYSE:TTM) fell 12% Y/Y to $1.7B with FCF of $1.6B. TXN's dividends over the same period represented 56% of FCF.

For Q3, TXN sees $3.26-3.54 B in revenue (consensus $3.1B) and $1.14-1.34 EPS (consensus: $0.99).

Earnings call starts at 4;30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.