United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says its cash burn during Q2 averaged $40M a day, including $3M of principal payments and severance expenses.

Investors will have their eyes on the current quarter, for which United expects the daily cash burn to be around $25M.

United sees capacity falling 65% Y/Y during Q3. Full-year capital expenditures of $3.7B are anticipated.

The company says it will continue to proactively evaluate and cancel flights on a rolling 60-day basis until it sees signs of a recovery in demand, and expects demand to remain suppressed until the availability of a widely accepted treatment and/or vaccine for COVID-19.

UAL -0.41% AH to $32.90.

