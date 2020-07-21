Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) has two new additions to the C-suite.

Kirsty Roth has been named chief operations and technology officer, while David Wong has been appointed chief product officer.

Roth comes in from HSBC, where she was global head of operations and a group general manager. She had previously worked at Credit Suisse and had been a consulting partner with Deloitte.

Meanwhile, Wong recently joined from Facebook, where he was responsible for building products for marketers to measure effectiveness.

"As a business whose customers truly value our solutions, we now need to reimagine the customer experience by providing them with a world-class experience from the front-end to the back-end, particularly in today's environment," says CEO Steve Hasker.