Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) says the board has decided to extend its temporary 50% reduction of base salary in effect for the company's CEO and 25% reduction of base salaries of the other executive officers until August 30.

In addition, the company determined to extend the temporary reduction in the base salaries payable to the company's executive and leadership teams as a group until the same date.

Shares of LEVI are flat in AH trading and sit in the lower end of their 52-week range of $9.09 to $20.71.

SEC Form 8-K