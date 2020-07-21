Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) trades 10% higher in after-hours trading after reporting Q2 comp sales growth of about 40%.

Gross margin of about 39% has returned to typical levels; operating margin is expected at ~16%.

"The robust comparable store sales growth has decelerated in recent weeks, tracking in the positive mid-teens, and we expect growth to continue to moderate in Q3 and Q4," president & CEO John Swygert commented.

He further added that for long-term opportunities, the company continues to leverage on its closeout business model and execute strategic growth plans.

Full Q2 results are set for August 27.