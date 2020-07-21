Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announces a public secondary offering of 3,260,870 shares on behalf of a selling stockholder.
The shares are being sold by a family trust for the benefit of Heartland's founding family, the Gerdin family.
The Gerdin family and related trusts/partnerships will continue to hold ~40% of the company's outstanding shares after the offering.
The company won't receive any of the proceeds.
Bloomberg reports the share are being offered in a range of $20.45 to $20.75.
Shares of HTLD are down 3.76% in AH trading to $20.71.