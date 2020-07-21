Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) -5% posts Q2 adjusted loss of $1.61 per share as the company builds its credit loss reserve by $2.7B.

Q2 provision for credit losses surged to $4.2B vs. $5.4B in 1Q20 and $1.34B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net charge-off rate 2.38% vs. 2.72% in 1Q 2020 and 2.48% in 2Q 2020; 30+day delinquency rate of 2.30% vs. 3.16% in 1Q20 and 3.55% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net revenue of $6.6B vs. $6.84B consensus and $7.25B in 1Q20.

Q2 average loans held for investment of $251.51B rose 3% Y/Y; credit card average loans of $108.75B down 2% Y/Y; consumer banking average loans of $64.85B increased 8% Y/Y; commercial banking average loans of $79.7B increased 11%.

Tangible book value per common share at Q2-end of $78.82 declined from $80.68 at Mar. 31, 2020.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

