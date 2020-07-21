Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) enter into a settlement agreement with respect to the litigation relating to the previously announced sale of PersonalizationMall.com.

As part of the agreement, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has agreed to move forward with its purchase of PersonalizationMall.com from Bed Bath & Beyond for $245M, subject to certain working capital and other adjustments.

The companies anticipate the transaction to close on or before August 3.

The closing of the transaction is not subject to any regulatory or financing conditions.

