Snap (NYSE:SNAP) declined to issue guidance for Q3 in its freshly released Q2 earnings report, but the company's prepared remarks for its upcoming conference call (set for 5 p.m. ET) do offer a "sense for where we are today," with some estimated figures.

"Thus far in Q3 we estimate year-over-year revenue growth to be 32% through July 19," says Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen. And while they're cautiously optimistic those trends will sustain, conditions could still deteriorate. "For example, advertising demand in Q3 has historically been bolstered by factors that appear unlikely to materialize in the same way they have in prior years, including the back to school season, film release schedules, and the operations of various sports leagues."

"Our best estimate at this point is that our full-quarter revenue growth rate is likely to be below our quarter-to-date estimated actual growth rate, and as a result we have built our internal investment plan based on revenue growth of approximately 20%," Andersen says.

Meanwhile, cost structure estimates assume daily active users of 242M-244M in Q3 (vs. just-reported Q2 figures of 238M) - implying Y/Y growth of 15-16%, vs. Q2's rate of 17%.

Also, cost of revenue and operating costs combined will grow in the low to mid-20s in Q3.