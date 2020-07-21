Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) +3.4% after-hours following Q2 earnings and revenues that easily beat estimates, citing resilient demand and favorable weather conditions, particularly in Utah and Kansas.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased 14% Y/Y to a quarterly record $160.2M, and operating margin improved to 17.4% in the quarter from 14.6% in the prior-year period.

Q2 organic sales volumes increased 2.6% Y/Y in aggregates, 3.2% in ready-mix concrete and 10% in asphalt, while declining 6.3% in cement; organic average selling prices fell 0.2% in aggregates while rising 1.2% in cement, 5.5% in ready-mix concrete and 2.3% in asphalt.

Summit says Thomas Hill plans to step down as President and CEO as well as a board member, effective Sept. 1, to be succeeded by Anne Noonan.

Hill has run the company since its beginnings in 2009; most recently, Noonan served as President and CEO of OMNOVA Solutions.