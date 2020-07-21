TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.09 beats the consensus estimate of $0.85 cents, increasing from $0.86 in fiscal Q2 and up from $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

Net new client assets of $33B, a 11% annualized growth rate, split 61% retail and 39% institutional.

Record gross new funded retail accounts of 661,000

Record daily average revenue trades, DARTs, of 3.4M, more than four times last year’s level and up 62% from the prior quarter

Net revenues of $1.59B, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.41B; compares with $1.48B in fiscal Q1 and $1.49B in the year-ago quarter.

Total client assets of $1.5T.

Schwab deal on track for Second Half of 2020

Previously: TD Ameritrade EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue (July 21)