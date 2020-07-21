U.S. crude supply rose 7.5M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise build of 7.54M barrels of oil for the week ending July 17.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 2M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.36M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 716K barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 1.9M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

August WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $41.63/bbl after settling today at $41.92/bbl.