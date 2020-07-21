CPC, wholly-owned subsidiary of Dover (NYSE:DOV), announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Roseville, Minnesota which can meet the rising customer demand for bio-pharmaceutical processing and thermal management applications; expected to be operational by end of 2020.

In order to meet the company's growth, CPC local employee base has expanded 50% in past two years.

Most of the CPC products are used in applications related to COVID-19 care such as ventilators, vaccine production, lab testing equipment and ambulance disinfection systems.

"Customers are already benefitting from the enhanced manufacturing flexibility, versatility and capacity of the new facility,"president Janel Wittmayer commented.