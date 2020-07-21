MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announces $600M aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes at par, representing an increase of $200M from the previously announced proposed offering size.

The notes will mature on August 15, 2028 and will bear an interest rate of 4.50%.

The offering is expected to close on August 4, 2020.

Company intends to use the proceeds to redeem or repurchase all of the existing 4.875% senior notes due 2023, to pay fees and expenses in connection therewith, and to repay revolving loans under its existing credit facilities.

Source: Press Release