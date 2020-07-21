Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) beats Q2 estimates as Semiconductor Test revenue helped drive a 49% Y/Y revenue increase.

Total Test revenue was up 59% Y/Y to $780M, which included $659M in Semi Test, $72M in System Test, and $49M in Wireless Test.

Industrial Automation sales fell 21% to $59M due to the pandemic-related global manufacturing weakness. TER says sales improved monthly through the quarter.

For Q3, Teradyne sees $745-805M in revenue (consensus: $592.44M) and $1.01-1.07 EPS (consensus: $0.60).

"Guidance for the third quarter reflects increased memory and storage test shipments along with production ramps of new product design wins in SOC test," says CEO Mark Jagiela.

