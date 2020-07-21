Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) says it is restarting operations at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname, which was shut last month after the mine's union leaders issued a stop work order in response to employees testing positive for coronavirus.

The company says the union agreed to allow a restart after meeting with management and its medical team on July 15, and now hopes the mine will be fully operational on July 23 with a reduced staff.

Iamgold quarantined seven infected employees last month and took steps to disinfect working areas, but the union had said the measures were not sufficient.

Iamgold earlier today said it would proceed with construction of the $1.3B Côté gold project in Ontario.