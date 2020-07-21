Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) priced its new 0.125% two-year reference notes security due on July 25, 2022 and a new 0.375% five-year reference notes security due on July 21, 2025.

The two-year issue was priced at 99.774 to yield 0.238%, 9.5 bps more than the yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes; five-year issue was priced at 99.502 to yield 0.476%, 21 bps more than the yield on five-year U.S. Treasury notes.

Settling date for both the issues is July 23, 2020.

The issues are offered via a syndicate of dealers headed by Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities LLC.