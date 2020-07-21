For Q2 preliminary financial results, SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) added 276 new customers, of which ~80% were agency customers, expected to generate ~$2.2M over the next year in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Q2 ARR improved ~10% Y/Y due to garnering larger customers.

Management team was strengthened by adding former Salesforce Marketing Cloud executive and Software-as-a-Service industry veteran Chip House as CMO.

Besides, CFO Michael Power stepped down from his current position, effective July 20, due to personal reasons; controller Aaron Jackson will serve in the interim CFO role.

Complete financial results are expected to be reported in August.