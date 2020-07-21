AAR (NYSE:AIR) reported Q4 sales decline of 26% Y/Y to $416.5M, reflecting the impact of COVID-19 and the unprecedented grounding of the world’s commercial fleet.

Aviation Services sales $390.1M (-25.3% Y/Y) and Expeditionary Services sales $26.4M (-35.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross profit margin was 8.7% compared to 16.8% in the prior year quarter.

Q4 operating loss was $14.9M, compared to profit of $29.3M a year ago.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $21.5M (-54.9% Y/Y); and margin declined by 331 bps to 5.2%.

Net cash used in investing activities was $4.8M, compared to $5.2M a year ago.

﻿Company to sell Composites manufacturing business, expects to recognize an impairment charge of ~$20M in 1Q21 in connection with the transaction.

Net debt at May 31, 2020 was $197.3M; and net leverage was 1.3x.

Due to continued macro uncertainty from the impact of COVID-19, Company will not be providing financial guidance for FY21 at this time.

Previously: AAR EPS beats by $0.55, beats on revenue (July 21)